NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen overnight in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after a multi-agency task force working a detail resulted in an police-involved shooting.

Authorities responded to reports of the incident that took place just before 10 p.m., Wednesday in the 9500 block of Fontainebleau Boulevard.

7News was on scene as deputies and Crime Scene Investigators appeared to have focused their investigation on the Fontainebleau Milton Apartment garage, which is likely where the incident occurred.

Police said multiple agencies were in the area working together when a City of Miami Detective fired their weapon. Officials have not stated what prompted the detective to discharge their weapon only that their unharmed.

A man, believed to be the subject in the incident, was transported to a hospital. 7News camera captured his arrival at the hospital, he appeared to be handcuffed to a stretcher with a Band-Aid on the right side of his face.

A City of Miami Police Department Public Information officer said the subject is expected to be OK.

Officials have not released any further details surrounding the incident.

The police presence has since cleared.

7News has reached out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for more information.

