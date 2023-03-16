NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting happened at a medical complex.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at the complex, located at Northeast 168th Street and 68th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

According to police, there was no threat to the community.

No injuries were reported.

