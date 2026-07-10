HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway following a police-involved crash in Hialeah.

The crash occurred in the area of Southeast Fourth Avenue and Okeechobee Road on Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing a damaged Hialeah Police cruiser and a civilian car.

Police tape closed off a section of Southeast Fourth Avenue as of late Friday afternoon.

Details on any injuries or cause of crash remain unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.