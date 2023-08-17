MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after a car crash at a Doral intersection led to one person being arrested.

The driver inside a stolen black Audi fled police officers after the criminal tried to ram into a marked police vehicle, Thursday morning. After the collision, police set up a perimeter as they investigated the scene.

According to police scanners, the driver exited the vehicle after the crash and tried to hide inside the Trump National Doral Miami, located near Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street. This information has yet to be confirmed.

Officials said one person was taken into custody. Video footage showed a law enforcement agent speaking to the suspect from outside the police car to gather information.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Authorities were contacted for more details on this incident.

