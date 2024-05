WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a person shot themselves in the foot in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the shopping plaza in 9534 W Flagler St in West Miami-Dade.

According to police, the accidental shooting occurred at the Dandy Boutique and Jewelry Store.

It is unclear how the shooting happened.

