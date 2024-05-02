WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a person shot themselves in the foot in West Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a shopping plaza at 9534 W Flagler St. in West Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

According to investigators, the accidental shooting occurred at El Dandy Boutique & Jewelry store.

It is unclear how the shooting happened.

