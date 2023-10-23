HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed one person after a police officer was forced to open fire.

According to Homestead Police, the incident unfolded Sunday evening at 1298 SE 11th Place during an ongoing investigation. Officials said during the encounter, a Homestead Police Officer was compelled to discharge her firearm, resulting in the subject being pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), at the request of the Homestead Police Department, has taken the lead in the investigation.

FDLE agents and analysts are piecing together a timeline by interviewing civilian and officer witnesses, processing evidence, and collecting vital footage from cell phones, surveillance cameras, and body-worn cameras. The focus of FDLE’s investigation is the shooting incident itself.

This case remains active, and as of now, no further details will be released.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.