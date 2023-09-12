MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to a distress call just after 2:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of NW 185th Street.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male and female, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to authorities, two juvenile siblings returned home to discover their mother and her boyfriend unresponsive inside the residence. A firearm was found in close proximity to the adult male.

An neighbor, who was to nervous to show her face on camera, reacted to the news.

“It’s horrible,” said Judy Varela, who lives next door. “It’s a tragedy. It will be trauma for them for the rest of their lives.”

Miami Gardens Police worked the case throughout the day as a doorbell camera nearby captured the commotion as they taped off the street and gathered evidence bit by bit.

“This is like shocking to me, because I grew up in this area and I never heard of anything like this,” Ana Karina said.

A family member later stopped by the scene.

Speaking in Spanish, she said that this incident caught them by surprise as she took the family dog from the home.

As night fell, a medical examiner van arrived at the home to remove the bodies.

“As a child, to see your kid walking in and seeing your parents pass is very saddening and terrifying,” Varela said.

While police piece together what led up to this shooting, only one thing remains on neighbors’ minds.

“My main thing right now is the little kids that found them, hopefully, they’re OK,” Karina said.

The children have since been taken away by authorities.

