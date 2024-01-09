A Miami police officer has been involved in a car crash after he apparently was T-boned at an intersection near Southwest 17th Avenue and Sixth Street.

The crash happened just before noon on Monday.

According to officials, the officer did not suffer any serious injuries, but he was in route to an emergency call and did have his lights and sirens on when the crash happened.

Traffic is being rerouted in the area as investigators take a further look into the crash .

It is unclear what led to the crash. Both drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.