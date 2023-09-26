MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a shooting and police cruiser crashed in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami Police officers were at the scene at Northwest 12th Avenue and 22nd Street, Monday night.

According to police, a shooting happened around the area, which resulted in one person who was transported to the hospital.

Due to the shooting, a couple of blocks in each direction were closed down.

7News cameras captured also captured a MDPD cruiser that crashed about seven blocks were the shooting was reported.

The officer involved in the crash was transported to the hospital in an abundance of caution. The extent of the officer’s injuries have not been disclosed.

Police confirmed that the shooting and the police-involved crash are related incidents.

