MIAMI (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway after Miami police located a man fatally struck by gunfire.

According to the City of Miami Police Department, units responded to the area of 820 Northwest 70th Street just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday after receiving a call of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male, determined to be around 33 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

No word on a potential shooter or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

