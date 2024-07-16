KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a 35-year-old man was found dead in the water near the Rickenbacker Bridge in Key Biscayne.

Rescue boats were seen in the area Monday afternoon as Miami Police Marine Patrol units responded to a call at around 2:17 p.m. regarding a body floating in the water. The City of Miami Fire boats were also the on the scene.

The man was discovered deceased and his identity has not yet been released as authorities have yet to notify next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and Miami Police said the death is being treated as an unclassified death.

