MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a driver after getting off of a trolley in Miami.

Miami Police arrived at the scene at Southwest Eighth Street and 36th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

According to police, after the victim got off of the trolley, he was getting his bike off the rack in the front of the trolley when he was fatally run over by a driver.

The driver who struck him, police said, was third-party contracted driver.

No arrests were made as police continue to investigate.

