MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a raging inferno tore through a mechanic shop in Miami on Friday morning.

At 5:20 a.m., the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a fire at the scene. Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle fire raging on the exterior of the mechanic shop located near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 78th Street.

Video footage from the scene captured the flames shooting out from multiple vehicles parked within the premises.

Their fire attack, which included extending hand lines, quickly brought the situation under control. Within minutes, the inferno was contained, and the fire was prevented from spreading to the interior of the structure. The business was closed at the time of the incident.

As a result, there have been no reported injuries related to the fire, but fire officials said six vehicles sustained damages due to the fire’s intensity.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit and Miami Police are investigating to determine the cause of this fire.

