NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment unit in North Miami was burned out by a fire.

Firefighters arrived at the building near Northeast 154th Street and 6th Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from a second-floor balcony.

Crews managed to contain the blaze to a single unit.

7News cameras captured the damage left behind by the fire to the walkway outside the apartment.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

