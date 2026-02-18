MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple vehicles were left charred after an early morning fire ripped through them, and investigators want to know what caused the flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the J&W Transmission auto repair shop in Miami Gardens early Wednesday morning to find five vehicles on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but not before the cars became shells of what they once were.

Employee Joe Rodriguez walked 7News through the auto yard to show the damage from the flames.

“The whole interior is gone, everything is gone,” he said.

Rodriguez said he and his coworkers arrived at work on Wednesday morning to find the cars destroyed.

Despite not having an official cause, workers believe it was intentionally set.

“This gotta be arson because that whole car was burned completely, and this one right here, it’s half a car,” said Rodriguez.

Because of the flames, Rodriguez says many customers are left without a vehicle.

“I got to call that customer, I got to call that customer, and I got to call the customer for the van,” he said, pointing at the charred cars. “Let them know that they have no vehicle.”

Now, those at J&W Transmission, which has been in business for three decades, say they can’t imagine who or why anyone would want to cause damage.

We have no enemies; all our customers are good. This is a quiet place. This is the first time something like this has happened,” said Rodriguez.

The business said they are waiting to hear back from their insurance company to see if the fire damage will be covered.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

7News reached out to MDFR to see if they have determined whether the fire was intentionally set, but has not heard back.

