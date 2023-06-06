MIAMI (WSVN) - A father of six children was shot and killed while he was at his own business.

The City of Miami Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 11 a.m., Tuesday, following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, located at 7455 NW 7th Avenue, they discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. City of Miami Fire personnel arrived to provide medical assistance but pronounced the victim deceased on site.

As authorities begin their investigation into the incident, the police currently have no information regarding the motive behind the shooting or any potential suspects. In their efforts to gather crucial evidence, law enforcement is actively checking for surveillance footage in the surrounding area.

“If you know anything, please contact the City of Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit,” said Miami Police officer Kiara Delva. “From our understanding, the victim was a very known and loved individual in the community, so please come forward and provide us with this information. It’s another senseless shooting. That has to stop.”

7News spoke to individuals who knew the victim for more than 20 years and described him as a kind soul.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Nader Aweidah.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

