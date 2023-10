MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting outside the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens has prompted a police investigation.

The incident, which occurred Wednesday night, claimed the life of a woman.

Authorities have a suspect in custody, but details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed as investigators continue their work.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.