SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a fatal police-involved shooting.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 182nd Avenue and 192nd Street, Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a yellow tarped covered a body.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to take over the investigation, which is typical in any officer-involved shooting.

