NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 87th Street on Tuesday evening.

7News cameras captured a crash sedan with its airbags deployed. Several unmarked police units were seen parked around the sedan.

Details remain limited as to the circumstances behind the shooting.

7News cameras were rolling at Jackson Memorial Hospital as paramedics rushed a man into the emergency room. His condition is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



