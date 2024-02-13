CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables police officer was airlifted to the hospital following a collision between a motorcycle officer and a car.

Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a traffic crash involving a police officer in the area of Alhambra Circle and Cantoria Avenue, just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

We are currently investigating a traffic accident involving one of our Motorcycle Officers.



Our officer’s condition at this time is unknown.



Please pray for our officer 🙏.



If possible, please avoid the area of the 4100 block of Alhambra Circle while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/fQ46YiDL4F — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 13, 2024

Detectives said the crash happened between an on-duty officer on his motorcycle and an SUV.

“There was extensive damage to the motorcycle, there is some extensive damage to the vehicle, so it was a hard hit,” said Coral Gables Police Department Sgt. Alex Escobar.

7News cameras captured that damage. The driver’s door on the SUV is seen peeled forward, exposing the metal frame underneath. The motorcycle was seen on its side in front of it by a tree.

Detectives have not released the identity of the officer involved in the crash.

“It is very hard for us and we are praying for him, and we hope for a healthy recovery for him,” said Escobar.

An investigation is now underway to figure out how the crash happened in this Coral Gables neighborhood.

One witness said the SUV did not stop, hitting the motorcycle.

“It seems the white car didn’t stop and that is when we saw the crash between the motorcycle and the white car,” said witness Jorge Maquilon.

That claim remains under investigation.

The injured officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is expected to be OK. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Several of his colleagues rushed to the hospital to check on their fellow officer.

“We’re hoping he will pull through and he will be fine,” said one officer.

