MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are searching for answers after a car was found in a canal in Miami Gardens.

The car was discovered Monday night under a bridge near Northwest 154th Terrace and 32nd Avenue.

No one was in the car.

An investigation is underway to figure out how the car ended up in the water.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.