PRINCETON, FLA. (WSVN) - A potential overnight shooting in Princeton prompted a significant police response, as Miami-Dade officers surrounded a bullet-riddled car along US-1 and Southwest 232nd Street.

According to witnesses, gunfire was heard before the vehicle rolled to a slow stop.

“An officer pulled that victim out of the car and performed CPR on a man,” said one witness. “A helicopter came down, landed nearby and airlifted him.”

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

Crime scene investigators were seen placing evidence markers around the scene. Video footage captured a car with its windows shot out.

As a result of this incident, a portion of US-1 near 232nd Street has been shut down as the investigation continues.

Miami-Dade Police has been contacted for more information.

