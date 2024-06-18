HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after, a 7News source said, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy ended their life in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Police on responding to reports of an officer down in the area of Southwest 130th Avenue and Southwest 320th Street, Tuesday morning.

According to police, once officers arrived at the scene, they found a marked BSO vehicle and the deputy laying next to it.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also arrived at the scene and determined the deputy was deceased.

7Skyforce showing aerial footage of a BSO squad car in the middle of a farm field, just South of the Homestead Air Force base with a body next to it.

In the same areas, there was also a white pickup truck with its left doors open. The pickup truck is facing east while the BSO squad car is facing west.

There was a significant presence of police officers at the scene, with roughly 30 Miami-Dade Police officers and other agencies vehicles that were seen up and down the roadway.

The deputy’s identity has not been disclosed and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Detectives are not actively searching for any suspects.

