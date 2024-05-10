MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a canal in Miami Gardens.

Authorities responded to the canal, located in the area of 3000 Northwest 207th Street, Friday morning. Police officers blocked off the entire street as they investigated the situation.

7Skyforce captured video of the body covered by a yellow tarp on the edge of the canal. Neighbors said police informed them of the body floating in the canal, possibly bound by duct tape.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear at this time. Authorities have been contacted for more information.

