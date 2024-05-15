WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units were dispatched to the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue, just before 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, officers are on the scene conducting an unclassified death investigation of an adult male.

7Skyforce captured multiple officers inside the wooded area, as well as yellow crime tape.

