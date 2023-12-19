SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a trash container in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

The body was discovered Tuesday in the area of Southwest 85th Street and Southwest 161st Place in West Kendall.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officers and personnel from waste management arrived at the scene.

Trash collectors made the grim discovery as they were preparing to pick up trash and noticed legs protruding from the container.

A home in the area had its garage opened and yellow tape was placed inside by officers.

