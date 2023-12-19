SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a commercial trash container in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

The body was discovered Tuesday in the area of SW 85th Street and SW 161st Place in West Kendall.

Trash collectors made the grim discovery as they were preparing to pick up trash and noticed legs protruding from the container.

