MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered floating in the water near PortMiami, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said that Marine Patrol deputies were conducting a ship escort at around 5 p.m., Monday, when they located the body of a deceased man in the water.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity or any additional details surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.