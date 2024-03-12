NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after police made a deadly discovery floating in the water.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of 1000 Block of Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in North East Miami-Dade.

Officials found the body of an adult male floating in a lake.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear how the man died or if foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.