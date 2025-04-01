MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was found floating in the Miami River, according to police.

Miami police and fire crews responded to a call reporting a possible body in the water near Southwest 2nd Avenue and 4th Street, Tuesday.

Units were able to recover the body from the water, but the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

