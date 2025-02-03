DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the water in Doral.

Doral Police units responded to the area of Northwest 89th Place and Northwest 20th Street on Monday, where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel had already arrived and recovered the body.

Details on the identity of the victim, as well as how they died, have not yet been released by authorities.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

