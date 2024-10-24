MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found along the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

City of Miami Police and Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of an unresponsive person on Interstate 195 eastbound, just east of Biscayne Boulevard at around 10 a.m., Thursday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed the covered body in the grassy area adjacent to the eastbound lanes of the causeway.

According to officials, their investigation revealed that a Black male was found unresponsive at the scene who might have been homeless.

Police said foul play is not evident for the cause of the man’s death as they continue to investigate the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.