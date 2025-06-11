MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were pronounced dead after an altercation in a Miami Gardens shopping plaza led to gunfire.

Miami Gardens Police Department units initially responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 215th Street and Second Avenue at around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Person shot, 21433 Northwest 2nd Avenue,” said one dispatcher over Broadcastify.

“We have a male down on the ground in the middle of a roadway,” said another dispatcher.

Upon arrival, they located two people lying in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds. One person, unfortunately, would be pronounced dead on the scene. The other was trauma-alerted to a nearby hospital; however, they would also succumb to their injuries.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene, where a yellow tarp was seen over a body, surrounded by multiple MGPD units conducting an investigation.

“Some people got thrown out of the bar,” one man said. “So after that, they started fighting outside. The girls started fighting. They kept going at it, and then the guys got into it. Next thing you know, there were a couple of gunshots and more gunshots. One was dead; the other was shot in the arm.”

The identities of those involved, as well as the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting, have not been released. 7News spoke to another witness off camera, who said the altercation may have started as a domestic incident.

According to officials, the altercation began inside the nearby business before bleeding into the parking lot. The two individuals then brandished their firearms and exchanged gunfire.

One person has since been taken into custody.

County Line Road has been completely shut down pending the investigation. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.