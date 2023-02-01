HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people were stopped on South Florida shores following a call about possible migrants in the area of Haulover Park.

Around 3:30 a.m., police searched the area right over the northbound Haulover Inland Bridge where they found six people, Wednesday.

This comes days after the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, met with local officials and community members at the Little Haiti Cultural Center to talk about the recent migrant crisis.

U.S. Border Patrol agents said they encountered six migrants of mixed nationalities three from China, one from Haiti, two from Dominican Republic.

In a tweet chief patrol agent Walter N. Slosar said the event is still under investigation.

Miami, FL: Earlier today, U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a maritime smuggling event & encountered 6 migrants of mixed nationalities (3- China, 1- Haiti, 2- Dominican Republic). Event is under investigation.#breaking #MiamiBeach #florida #cbp @CBPFlorida pic.twitter.com/Bd8dyKGQ5v — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) February 1, 2023

