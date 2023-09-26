MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after three people were shot in Little Havana.

Miami Police arrived at the scene of the shots fired in the area of Southwest 14th Avenue and Sixth Street,” Monday night.

7News camera captured a heavy police presence as officers canvassed the area to gather information.

The three victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Two were reported to be in stable condition, while the other was reported to be in critical condition.

