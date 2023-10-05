NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade prompted a police investigation after two people were taken to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed there was a shooting at 1419 NW 69th Terrace, Thursday morning.

At the scene, one male was shot in the arm and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said they received a call at around 7:30 a.m. regarding an unresponsive male who was on the sidewalk near Northwest 14th and 71st Street.

Fire rescue units transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation on what led up to the shooting is now underway.

