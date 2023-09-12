MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Miami Gardens Police responded to a distress call just after 2:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of NW 185th Street.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male and female, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to authorities, two juvenile siblings returned home to discover their mother and her boyfriend unresponsive inside the residence. A firearm was found in close proximity to the adult male.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.