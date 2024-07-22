MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a robbery took place on a boat in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to 840 NE 78 Street on Monday morning after 11 a.m.

According to police, someone took equipment from high-end vessels at MarineMax Miami.

A worker at the location said the thieves stole around $10,000 worth of electronic equipment.

No arrests have been made.

