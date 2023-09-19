SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene at a Jiffy Lube in the area of 270th Street and South Dixie Highway, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crime scene tape was placed on both sides of a canal nearby.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was airlifted to Jackson South Hospital

The victim was conscious and was speaking to paramedics that assisted him.

Traffic in the area has not been affected by the ongoing investigation.

