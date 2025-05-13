NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after one person was found shot in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of the 15000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials said a second victim was found at a second location, along the 13700 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue. That victim was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear how that second victim was injured.

7News cameras captured that victim’s forearm wrapped.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

