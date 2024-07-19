HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Hialeah after officers were forced to fire their weapons at an armed subject.

Hialeah Police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrived at the scene at West 53rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Friday morning.

According to Hialeah Police, there was a violent dispute at the home and when officers arrived, there was an armed male.

Officers then fired their weapons at the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a tarp covered the body.

A command post was established in the area.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The FDLE is taking over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

