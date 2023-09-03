MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police continue an investigation after someone noticed a dead body in a canal Sunday morning.

The call came in at approximately 7:13 a.m. when a passerby saw a male body down in the canal unconscious and not breathing along the 2700 Block of Northwest 206th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Police are working to identify the man found and determine what led to his death.

