Interstate 395 near I-95 reopened after fatal shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened all westbound lanes of Interstate 395 near I-95 in Miami after investigating a fatal shooting.

Florida Highway Patrol, City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the driver was shot at multiple times and kept driving. The driver then crashed their vehicle into a median and later succumbed to their injuries.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene Friday morning where the white Range Rover could still be seen crashed into the median.

Police have not revealed the identity of the deceased person.

City of Miami crime scene detectives remain on the scene investigating.

Officials have set up a mobile post in the westbound lanes of I-395.

Heavy delays were in the area due to lane closures. Those traveling northbound and southbound on I-95 were able to access I-395.

Those heading eastbound on the Dolphin Expressway were forced to detour either north or southbound on I-95.

