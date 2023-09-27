MIAMI (WSVN) - As the trial for a man accused of being a lookout outside a South Florida banquet hall during a shooting continued, there were tense moments in the courtroom when interrogation tapes were played.

The murder trial for Davonte Barnes entered it’s fourth day, Wednesday.

He is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

“I wasn’t shooting, I don’t know who was,” Barnes said in the tapes.

According to police, Barnes confessed to being a lookout during a mass shooting that took place at the El Mula Banquet Hall on May 30, 2021.

From the interrogation tapes, Miami-Dade homicide detectives were seen pressing Barnes on what he knew from the deadly night, including who

he was on the phone with while driving to the banquet hall and who was behind the wheel of a white Nissan when at least three shooters get out of the SUV.

“I don’t know who was driving,” Barnes said.

During his interrogation, Barnes was going back and forth with detectives. Detectives were also seen pushing back at Barnes, often raising their voices at times.

“I don’t want your opinion, I want the truth!” a detective said.

Jurors will continue to view those videos as the trial continues.

