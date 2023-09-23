DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police Officer at the center of a bizarre incident in the parking lot of a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex is the subject of an internal affairs investigation, 7News sources said.

Cellphone video recorded on Monday captured an unmarked SUV swiftly exiting the complex, located off Southwest 89th Court.

It was where a father and husband said he had just gotten home from work when he encountered the unmarked police vehicle and its driver.

The unidentified victim said the SUV, with its flashing police lights, pulled up behind him before the driver, who was wearing a police uniform got out, held him at gunpoint and threatened his life.

When asked what the officer said to him, the victim replied, “‘I’m gonna kill you, [expletive].'”

The man’s wife said she witnessed the terrifying interaction from their second-story balcony.

“He was just going like that and was like, “I’m gonna shoot you! I’m gonna shoot you!'” she said.

The man’s wife said she ran down the stairs and began yelling. She tried to record video of the officer, but she only managed to capture footage of the SUV as the officer zoomed out of the parking lot.

A woman who resides at the complex said in Spanish that she thought the officer in a light brown polo with a gun was about to shoot her neighbor.

Another resident said he saw the officer as well.

“I just heard people screaming. After the screaming stopped, I saw the cop turn around, and I moved out of the way for him, ’cause he had his lights on,” he said.

The couple immediately called police, who promptly showed up with patrols and detectives.

On Thursday, MDPD officials confirmed the man in the SUV was, indeed, a police officer and one of theirs.

7News sources said the officer in question is Matt Larsh, and an internal affairs investigation is pending.

As of Friday night, no charges have been filed.

The department has declined to discuss the case, and they will not make Larsh available.

Larsh is no stranger to 7News. He was seriously injured and hospitalized back in 2022 when, the department said, he was cut off while on his motorcycle near Miami International Airport.

“Very grueling, exceptionally painful,” Larsh told 7News at the time.

Now recovered, the officer is dealing with another difficult situation at work.

A spokesperson for the Dade County Police Benevolent Association released a statement on Friday. It reads, “We are aware of the news report and video, but have no information to add at this time. As always, we would ask for patience while this incident is fully investigated.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.