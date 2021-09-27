WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers near Florida International University’s main campus will encounter several lane closures over the next few weeks as crews work to remove what’s left of the pedestrian bridge that collapsed in 2018.

Contractors on Monday started to dismantle the remainder of the structure in West Miami-Dade.

Officials said several lanes in the area will be closed intermittently Mondays through Fridays for a few weeks.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023 on a new bridge that will allow pedestrians to cross from campus to residential towers and student housing.

The bridge was under construction when a massive portion crashed onto the road below back on March 15, 2018.

Five people died while sitting in cars underneath the structure. A construction worker was also killed.

