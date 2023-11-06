MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters took to the streets on downtown Miami in a march against hate.

Participants in the March in Unity walk gathered in front of the Freedom Tower, Sunday afternoon.

The interfaith organization Mosaic Miami, which started the March in Unity movement in 2022, invited people to walk from the tower to The Underline park development in Brickell with a message of peace.

“We are bringing Miami together again, in the midst of a lot of divisiveness,” said Matt Anderson, executive director of Mosaic Miami. “This is a time where our communities are grieving, and now it’s time for us to come together again as family.”

The organization hopes to help others find common ground and ease tension during a difficult time for the Jewish and Palestinian communities in South Florida.

