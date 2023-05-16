MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was captured around 1 a.m. Tuesday after an intense police perimeter left residents on edge in Miami Shores.

The incident began when authorities received a distress call reporting a robbery near Northeast Fifth Avenue and 72nd Street, Monday night. The suspect managed to steal a firearm, prompting a “Be On the Lookout” advisory by the police.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect made off with a stolen firearm, prompting the issuance of a “Be On the Lookout” advisory by the police. Prompt action was taken, and the Miami Police and Miami Shores cruisers were deployed in the vicinity.

Capturing the unfolding events, 7News cameras captured the presence of officers who thoroughly investigated the area.

The suspects attempted to flee the scene, resulting in a high-speed crash at the intersection of 95th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Without hesitation, the perpetrators abandoned their vehicles and attempted to evade the authorities on foot. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, a SWAT unit swiftly arrived at the scene to reinforce the police response.

7News reached out to officials to find out more details on the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.