MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for the City of Miami Beach’s annual Pride celebration and a week filled with events.

This year’s festivities include the installation of a vibrant work of art on Lincoln Road.

Natalie Zlamalova, one of the artists from AMLgMATD studio who were behind the installation, spoke with 7News Thursday night. She said it was an honor to offer this creation.

“We’re just stunned that we pulled it off. We’ve been here for 80-plus hours hanging out in palm trees and the heat and during all times of night,” said Zlamalova, “so, to finally see this piece finished and just flapping proudly in the wind above Lincoln Road is amazing to us. A dream come true, I can say.”

The project, known as “Pride 24/7,” deconstructs the six colors of the Pride flag, weaving them among the palm trees along Lincoln Road.

Pride festivities continue throughout the week, culminating in a parade on Ocean Drive on Sunday, April 14.

